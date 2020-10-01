MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused of exposing himself to a health spa employee before sexually assaulting her back in early September.

Police say it happened at around 3 p.m. on September 5th at the Angel Day Spa located in the 200 block of Southeast 12th Street in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities say Christopher Leonard Devlugt, 29, knocked on the door to the massage parlor and gained access after a female employee opened the door.

Surveillance cameras then captured Dvelugt in the lobby exposing himself to the victim.

Video shows the female employee heading for the front door of the business in an effort to get away, but video images show Devlugt grabbing her and throwing her on the ground and attempting to sexually batter her, according to police.

Authorities say her loud screams for help as she struggled to free herself from the suspect, caused Devlugt to flee the business.

Police say Devlugt was taken into custody on September 27 following a traffic stop by Hollywood Police.

Devlugt faces two counts of sex assault on a victim over the age of 12.