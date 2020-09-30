  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for two suspects after shots are fired at a Walmart on Broward Blvd.

According to police, a suspect tried to snatch a money bag from an employee leaving the liquor store.

Security guards tried to stop the suspect, who dropped the bag and jumped into a car.

During that struggle, the driver shot a gun in the air.

Nobody was injured.

Police said the car they are looking for is a silver 4-door sedan.

If you have any information call the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

