FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for two suspects after shots are fired at a Walmart on Broward Blvd.
According to police, a suspect tried to snatch a money bag from an employee leaving the liquor store.
Security guards tried to stop the suspect, who dropped the bag and jumped into a car.
During that struggle, the driver shot a gun in the air.
Nobody was injured.
Police said the car they are looking for is a silver 4-door sedan.
If you have any information call the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
