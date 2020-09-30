Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hoping you will be able to recognize a man they say robbed a bank in Coral Gables.
Authorities say the robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m. at a Citibank branch located in the 300 block of Alhambra Circle.
Investigators say their suspect entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from a bank employee. They said there were no injuries and that there were customers in the bank during the robbery.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.
