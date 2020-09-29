MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Town of Davie appointed Stephen E. Kinsey as its new police chief on Tuesday.

Kinsey, who took his oath of office during a virtual ceremony, has 27 years of experience in law enforcement.

He was the former undersheriff at the Broward Sheriff’s Office and assistant chief of police at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“We are grateful to have Mr. Kinsey as our new chief,” Town Administrator Richard J. Lemack said. “We look forward to the experience and leadership he will bring to further the Town’s goals and vision for law enforcement”

Kinsey, a long time Davie resident, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, holds a Master of Science in Public Administration from Florida International University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology with a Minor in Sociology from Florida State University.

Davie Town Administrator Richard J. Lemack has appointed Stephen E. Kinsey to the position of Chief of Police for the Davie Police Department. On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Chief Kinsey took his oath of office during a virtual ceremony. Read more at https://t.co/WAR5By6qeJ pic.twitter.com/ea5jSindOO — Town of Davie, FL (@TownofDavie) September 29, 2020

Davie’s former police chief, Dale Engle had been on administrative leave since April after a complaint from Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council Committee.

Engle has since retired.