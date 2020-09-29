MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and coffee lovers everywhere are on the hunt for deals and freebies.

Here’s where you can score a discounted or even free coffee around South Florida.

Dunkin’: Free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

🎉 Wake up, it’s National Dunkin’ Day! 🎉 Give your brain a liquid hug and celebrate with a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase today, 9/29.🧡 Exclusions & additional charges may apply. pic.twitter.com/zMLm62jTRI — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2020

Starbucks: Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage in app will get a free drink loaded onto account for next visit.

Cumberland Farms: Text COFFEE to 64827 to receive a digital coupon for a free hot or iced farmhouse blend or bold coffee any size.

Speedway: Free 16-ounce hot coffee from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Circle K: Get a free hot or iced coffee in any size with the convenience store chain’s app.

Wawa: New and existing Wawa Rewards members get one free any size coffee . New members must register by 8 p.m. Tuesday to get the offer.

No need to hit snooze. Wake up with Free Coffee for Rewards Members ⏰ It’s #NationalCoffeeDay ❗️ Not a member yet? Sign up by 8pm for a bonus reward to redeem today! #NoPurchaseNeeded — Wawa (@Wawa) September 29, 2020



Krispy Kreme: Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. But rewards members get an extra freebie with the free coffee – one free doughnut of their choice. Become a rewards member through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/rewards. Both deals are valid “via pick-up and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S.”

Free ☕️? Good. Free ☕️+ 🍩? Better. Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay the best way. TODAY ONLY for rewards members! Valid for rewards members only, sign up here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND or download our app. Not offered online. Participating US shops & info -> https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/X6dCycEY8Z — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 29, 2020

Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any item from the “bake case” at store cafes.

Check your favorite coffee shop’s social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Tuesday.