MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with just a few isolated showers.

The afternoon will be hot and steamy with highs climbing to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s due to high humidity. Spotty storms are possible late afternoon and this evening. The heaviest rain will take place over on the west coast and the Everglades.

Tuesday night will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Wednesday we stay hot with highs near 90 degrees and the potential for scattered storms. The rain chance will be higher late week into the weekend due to a cold front that is forecast to stall out across central Florida on Wednesday night.

Thursday we will see more storms with the potential for heavy downpours. Friday through the weekend the storms may become more widespread due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere and higher than normal astronomical tides. Heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible. Due to the clouds and the wet weather expected, it will not be as hot with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday through Sunday.

TROPICS

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop over the Western Caribbean and has a medium potential of cyclone development over the next 5 days. This disturbance may become a tropical depression late week or this weekend.