MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is not a very safe place for students to return to the classroom, a new report found.
WalletHub ranked the safest states in the country for students to get back to school.
Florida was listed number 41 out of 50.
The top 10 safest states were:
- Vermont
- Maine
- Pennsylvania
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- Ohio
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- Nebraska
The bottom 10 were:
- Florida
- Louisiana
- Utah
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Nevada
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Mississippi
The list was created using 15 key metrics, including number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, average class size, and ratio of students to school nurses.
