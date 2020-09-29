Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the Miami Marlins get ready for their first playoff game, the organization had a little fun in Little Havana.
Billy the Marlin and the Marlins Park Pachanga Band surprised fans at Versailles Tuesday morning.
Billy came with goodie bags filled with game balls from this season, Cracker Jacks and much more.
It was a welcomed sight for the fans who were just getting their cafecitos.
The Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs in the wild card round Tuesday afternoon.
