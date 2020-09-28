FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Weston teen accused of posting a video on a social media app that reportedly threatened a school shooting was arrested over the weekend.
The FBI received a tip Saturday evening from its National Threat Operations Center alerting them to the video threat.
The FBI contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Threat Management Unit and Real Time Crime Center. The two agencies worked quickly to investigate the information. By early Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the FBI received the tip, the 15-year-old was in custody.
He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and faces one felony count of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
The teen, who attends a private school in Broward County, reportedly admitted to making the video and said he intended it as a joke.
The sheriff’s office said all threats are taken seriously, are fully investigated, and could lead to criminal charges when appropriate.
You must log in to post a comment.