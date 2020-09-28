FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody and hospitalized on Sunday after he threatened to harm himself.

The police incident report reveals those guns ranged from handguns to shotguns and rifles.

Parscale’s wife called police on Sunday afternoon saying her husband had guns in the house and was threatening to hurt himself.

Responding officers arrived at the house in the 2300 block of Desota Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said they were able to make contact with him and “safely negotiated for him to exit the home.”

Parscale was hospitalized under the state’s Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

Parscale was demoted from the campaign manager’s post in July but remained part of the campaign, helping run its digital operation.

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we love him,” said Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Standing 6’8″ and with a distinctive beard, Parscale had become a celebrity to Trump supporters and would frequently pose for photos and sign autographs ahead of campaign rallies. But Trump had begun to sour on him earlier this year as Parscale attracted a wave of media attention that included focus on his seemingly glitzy lifestyle on the Florida coast that kept him far from campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Over the summer, he hyped a million ticket requests for the president’s comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that ended up drawing just 6,000 people. A furious Trump was left staring at a sea of empty seats and, weeks later, promoted Bill Stepien to campaign manager.

Parscale was originally hired to run Trump’s 2016 campaign by Jared Kushner, the president’s powerful son-in-law. While the Republican National Committee owns most of the campaign’s data, voter modeling and outreach tools, Parscale ran most of the microtargeted online advertising that Trump aides believe was key to his victory four years ago.

Under the state’s Red Flag Law, officials could ask a judge to bar Parscale from possessing any weapons for up to a year.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)