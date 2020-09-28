Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano is once again taking his creativity and musical talents to a new level by putting his own unmistakable imprint on Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Did you know Beethoven was in his mid-30s when he started to lose his hearing and by the time he wrote his Ninth Symphony, which is over an hour long, he had been deaf for nearly a decade.
And while 2020 hasn’t been a great year for many people, it is the year we celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday on December 16, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.