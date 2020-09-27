MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead and another is in custody after shots were fired early morning inside of a west Miami-Dade Walmart.

“It’s not common in this area. We normally do not have this kind of violence here,” said Javier Montes, resident of Coral Gables.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez said detectives are still investigating how the altercation escalated between the two men involved.

“Both adult males where engaged in some sort of altercation which escalated leading to the shots fired. We don’t have the particulars, but that is why this case is in the investigation state,” said Detective Rodriguez.

Police said the incident happened in the rear end of the store. The suspect did not flee the scene.

Detective Rodriguez said it not known if the victim had a weapon.

“A suspect has been taken in and will be questioned by our homicide detective,” said Detective Rodriguez.

Walmart released this statement, which read:

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s incident and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation. We’re grateful for their swift response and our hearts go out to those affected by the events of this morning.”

While, no other people were hurt in this shooting, Ivette Nylund, a nurse at South Miami hospital, was inside at the time.

“I said please let me back in. I have my medical equipment with me. I can help. I was just told that there was a person that was heavily bleeding. I was really scared looking around making sure there was no other shooter,” she said.

Ivette said she was assisted by the Miami Dade police who arrived quickly to the scene. Although they were unable to save the man, she said she does not regret going back inside.

“This is my calling and I wanted to help. I’m glad I did. I will always remember that I tried,” said Nylund.