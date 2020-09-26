MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – On the day after Governor Ron DeSantis announced he is lifting restrictions on restaurant capacity, Florida reported 107 new resident coronavirus deaths Saturday.
The state also reported 2,795 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing its total to just under 699,000 people infected by the virus. Overall, 14,190 people have died in Florida during the pandemic, including 168 non-residents.
There were 2,109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning or 26 fewer than the day before.
On Friday, DeSantis issued an order allowing restaurants across the state to immediately reopen at full capacity. The order prevents cities and counties from ordering them to close or operate at less than half-capacity unless they can justify a closure for economic or health reasons.
DeSantis also banned local fines against people who refuse to wear masks.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.