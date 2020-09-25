MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will court the Hispanic vote in Doral on Friday when he hosts a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable at Trump National Doral Miami.

“They’re very numerous in a county he needs to do well in,” Charles Zelden, a political science professor at Nova Southeastern University.

“The President simply can’t get enough electoral votes without Florida. Biden doesn’t need Florida,” Zelden said.

The president held a rally in Jacksonville on Thursday before heading to South Florida. Most polls have Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead in the state but it’s still a virtual tossup.

On Thursday, Trump continued to disagree with widespread mail-in voting.

“We have to be careful with the ballots. You know the ballots, that’s a whole big scam,” the president said before heading to North Carolina Thursday.

Trump is still not willing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses in November.

In a tweet, Senator Marco Rubio says there will be a peaceful swearing in ceremony in January. Senator Rick Scott only tweeted about proposing nationwide uniform rules for mail-in voting and having timely election results.

“A peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of a democracy,” Congressman Ted Deutch said.

The Democratic South Florida congressman says all lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and former presidents should publicly agree there will be peace after the election.

“The idea that a president can refuse to leave the White House if he is defeated at the polling place is just not acceptable,” Deutch said.

The president is leaning on the Supreme Court following a possible disputed election. To that end, he’s rushing to add a conservative to the high court also to potentially strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Biden wants whoever wins in November to pick a nominee, releasing this statement to CBS4:

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump is trying to get the U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate the life-saving Affordable Care Act and continues to stand with his Republican colleagues like Governor DeSantis who refuse to expand Medicaid, denying more than 800,000 Floridians access to quality, affordable health care. If President Trump succeeds, everyone who today has health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act could see their coverage ripped away. In Miami-Dade County, 36% of those enrolled in coverage through the ACA are Hispanic, the highest percentage of enrollment for any ethnic group.

“Fighting to rip away health care during a pandemic isn’t leadership. It’s weak and it’s cruel. My promise to you is simple: health care is a right, not a privilege, and a Biden-Harris Administration will work every day to expand access to quality health care for all Americans.”