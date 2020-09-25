MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s no better time than now, according to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, to relax and unwind right here and right now.

The bureau created Miami Shines, a comprehensive travel and tourism recovery program, to promote Greater Miami and the beaches to locals and encourages them vacation in their backyard. The program includes a strong lineup of promotional incentives across restaurants, hotels, spas, museums, and attractions.

“Without a doubt, our goal is to get tourism and the economy going again as strongly as possible under the circumstances,” said Rolano Aedo, CEO of the GMCVB. “That begins with putting more people into our hotels and into our restaurants. That’s not only good for the hotels and restaurants, but it’s good for our community as a whole, because a lot of the economic impact dollars flow through our community and support many other jobs within Miami Dade County.”

With that comes the extension of three active programs, Miami Spice Months, Miami Spa Months and Museum and Attractions Offers. All These discounted programs will now go through October 30th.

“I would argue that now is the best time to indulge yourself with some type of spa treatments and, of course, with some amazing meals and what better place to do that then is the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel. In addition to a great spa experience, a great dining experience you can actually stay at this hotel and enjoy the amazing scenery like the beaches, the pools and, of course, we want you to do that responsibly,” Aedo said.

The Miami Spa program features roughly 20 participating spas, like the Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. A spa facial is now priced 30% lower than other months.

“Miami Spa month is offering treatment at $99, other treatments go up from there. It’s an amazing value in addition to our great Miami Spice meals and of course the great hotel rates ,” Aedo said.

More than 120 restaurants are participating in Miami Spice, featuring three-course meals at top eateries for just $25 for lunch/brunch and $39 for dinner.

Miami’s museums and attractions, all who’ve also suffered greatly through the four past months, are also offering discounts for families to explore and learn. All this with a big goal in mind.

“We would also implore our local community that has benefited from the success of tourism for many many years to please support our local industry and the jobs that they represent, because they drive economic impact that benefits us all living in this community. Tourism is everyone’s business so we want everyone to play a role in the recovery,” Aedo explained.

All of these programs follow a myriad of protocols and measures to mitigate risk of COVID-19.

Click Here for a list of establishments participating in Miami Shines.