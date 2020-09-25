Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- The Miami Heat could not wrap up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, as they fell 121-108 to the Boston Celtics.
Miami started off red-hot as they lead through the majority of the first half, but could not maintain a 10-point lead in the second half.
Point guard Goran Dragic fouled out of the game late in the 4th quarter and other Heat players were in foul trouble.
The Celtics had a big second half.
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 28 points and the Celtics staved off elimination.
The Heat still leads the series 3-2.
Game 6 will be Sunday night on ESPN at 7:30 PM.
You must log in to post a comment.