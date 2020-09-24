MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump arrived in Miami-Dade late Thursday night and headed to his property in Doral. He’s in South Florida ahead of a meeting with Cuban-Americans in a “Latinos for Trump” event Friday morning.

“They’re very numerous in a county he needs to do well in,” Charles Zelden said.

Zelden is a political science professor at Nova Southeastern University.

“The President simply can’t get enough electoral votes without Florida. Biden doesn’t need Florida,” Zelden said.

The president held a rally in Jacksonville before heading to South Florida. Most polls have Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead in the state but it’s still a virtual tossup.

“We have to be careful with the ballots. You know the ballots, that’s a whole big scam,” the president said before heading to North Carolina Thursday.

President Trump is still not willing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if he loses in November. On Thursday, he continued to disagree with widespread mail-in voting.

“The President will accept the results of a free and fair election,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The White House Press Secretary’s response did not ease concerns.

In a tweet, Senator Marco Rubio says there will be a peaceful swearing in ceremony in January. Senator Rick Scott only tweeted about proposing nationwide uniform rules for mail-in voting and having timely election results.

“A peaceful transition of power is the hallmark of a democracy,” Congressman Ted Deutch said.

The Democratic South Florida congressman says all lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and former presidents should publicly agree there will be peace after the election.

“The idea that a president can refuse to leave the White House if he is defeated at the polling place is just not acceptable,” Deutch said.

The president is leaning on the Supreme Court following a possible disputed election. Miami-native Judge Barbara Logoa is one of the possible choices to replace the late Justice Ginsburg. He’s rushing to add a conservative to the high court also to potentially strike down the Affordable Care Act.

“I’m in court to terminate this really, really terrible situation,” the president said in North Carolina.

When it comes to the Supreme Court, the president is expected to announce a nominee Saturday at the White House.

Biden wants whoever wins in November to pick a nominee, releasing this statement to CBS4:

“As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump is trying to get the U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate the life-saving Affordable Care Act and continues to stand with his Republican colleagues like Governor DeSantis who refuse to expand Medicaid, denying more than 800,000 Floridians access to quality, affordable health care. If President Trump succeeds, everyone who today has health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act could see their coverage ripped away. In Miami-Dade County, 36% of those enrolled in coverage through the ACA are Hispanic, the highest percentage of enrollment for any ethnic group.

“Fighting to rip away health care during a pandemic isn’t leadership. It’s weak and it’s cruel. My promise to you is simple: health care is a right, not a privilege, and a Biden-Harris Administration will work every day to expand access to quality health care for all Americans.”