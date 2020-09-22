MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau has a new initiative as part of its travel and tourism recovery program.

The campaign, called “Play, work and learn remotely in Miami,” aims to attract locals to experience the many amenities that some of Miami’s best hotels have to offer.

“We launched this program with 30 hotels all over the county to take you out of your house and into a hotel, maybe with a workstation overlooking the beach, or a pool and Zoom lighting, to get you out of the house,” said Bill Talbert, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The hotels, like everyone in the hospitality industry, have taken a huge hit since the pandemic began.

So, this program helps bring hotel employees back to work, while at the same time, giving those of us who work from home an opportunity to get out of the house.

“Remember we have the top resorts and hotels in the entire world,“ said Talbert.“We have our own vacation in our own backyard, but this is taken those weeks and months from work from home. We’re going to ease you out into a hotel still doing a little work, so that we can ultimately get you into the hotel for a whole vacation in your own backyard.”

All the hotels are listed on the GMCVB website with different price points and amenity offers .The Intercontinental Miami was one fo the first to do work from hotel.

“Once offices closed in April, we were having guests and visitors just showing up in our lobby with her laptops going to Starbucks and working out of the lobby. This was just a way to say you know it you can actually do it in a private location and give you everything you need to move your office into a hotel,” said Glenn Sampert General Manager at Intercontinental Miami.

Intercontinental Miami’s offers start at $185 and offer upgrades to their master suite.

“So, you’re in a suite that has almost 900 square feet. We’ve got many of them that have beautiful views of Biscayne Bay and then right at your fingertips. Not only do you have the workspace but you have your own coffee maker and tea maker we have bottled water we include valet parking,” he said. “Then at 5 o’clock our café is open for the beverage of your choice so we think there’s a lot of value. And even if you didn’t want to go home if you’re having such a great time for that same low price you can actually stay overnight.”

Talbert says employees can get creative.

“You could have a small staff meeting there. Maybe poolside now. Wouldn’t that be quite the staff meeting?” Talbert said laughing.

Many hotels also offer discounted Miami Spa month services and Miami Spice dining.

“I think it’s the right program, at the right time for the right reasons. It’s a win-win win for hotel workers and for all of us who need a little break and just can’t get away from it yet,” Talbert said.

