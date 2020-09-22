MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police announced Tuesday the arrest of a homeless man in the beating of an elderly Metromover rider.

The suspect, who was identified as Robert Lee Ribbs, 62, is a accused of an unprovoked attack on an elderly man on Sunday morning, as he rode the train .

Police say the victim was approached by Ribbs, who began to repeatedly punch and kick him.

The City of Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering from multiple injuries.

Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III commented, “The recent brutal attacks on our Metrorail/Metromover system, although unrelated, are deeply concerning. While I’m relieved that the first case resulted in arrest, we still need to identify the attacker in the second case. Please take a moment to review the issued flyer and report any tips to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. I’ve also spoken to Chief Jorge Colina of the Miami Police Department and we are both committed to working together, not only to catch the subject of this callous crime, but to help keep our transit customers safe.”

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina added, “To this extent, the Miami Police Department will be deploying additional resources throughout the Metrorail/Metromover system within our jurisdiction, both uniformed and in an undercover capacity in order to increase the safety of our residents and the system’s riders.”

Police said Ribbs faces charges of aggravated battery, causing great bodily harm, battery on a person 65 or older and strongarm robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.