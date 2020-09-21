MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Trump has revealed that he will announce his pick for the Supreme Court this Friday or Saturday.

On Monday, Trump confirmed that one of the names on his shortlist is Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American federal judge from Hialeah.

Lagoa was appointed to the state’s 3rd District Court of Appeal by then Gov. Jeb Bush. In 2019, she was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by Governor Ron DeSantis, making her the state’s first Cuban-American female justice.

In less than a year, Lagoa was picked by Trump to serve on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Now some of Florida’s top GOP politicians, including Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, DeSantis, and state Rep. Matt Gaetz are urging the president to promote her again.

Though she’s not a lock, Lagoa made the short list because of her background in the battle ground state, according to Politico.

Her pick would resonate in Miami-Dade County, where Trump needs to keep Democratic nominee Joe Biden from running up the score in the Democratic-rich urban area, according to Gary Fineout with Politico.

Lagoa’s nomination would bring Democratic opposition.

She voted with the majority that upheld Florida’s felon voting rights law which requires former felons to pay off their court debts before they can vote.

Sen. Kamala Harris was among those who criticized Lagoa for not recusing herself from the case because she served on the state Supreme Court when it considered another case on Amendment 4, the measure that ended Florida’s lifetime voting ban for most felons, according to Politico.