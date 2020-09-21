TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed new legislation that would penalize cities for defunding law enforcement agencies and charge violent protesters with new felonies.

DeSantis made his announcement Monday backed by law enforcement and legislative leaders.

He said the state is going to get tough on anyone who participates in disorderly protests that cause property damage or injury.

“We need to do more in terms of a strong legislative response so we do not always have to play whack-a-mole any time you have situations like this develop,” DeSantis said.

The proposed package would also strip municipalities of state money if they defund law enforcement.

It would also create new penalties for people who harass people in restaurants, tear down monuments or damage or destroy public property during a violent assembly.

People from out of state would face enhanced penalties for participating.

