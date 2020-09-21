MIAMI (CBSMiami)- The re-opening of schools in Miami-Dade and Broward may be in sight.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie is set to lay out a final reopening plan on Tuesday.

If the school board approves, elementary school students would return Monday, October 5th, while middle and high school students would return on October 12th, which would give the district a week to figure out how much extra space will be needed for social distancing.

Miami-Dade Schools is still drafting its re-opening plans. A special School Board meeting will be held Monday to discuss them.

Last week on Thursday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said since the eight gating criteria established by the district are being met, an early October restart date is on the horizon.

“There is no true replacement for the organic interactive environment that is created in the school that exists between a teacher and a student,” said Carvalho.

Now, what will the standards be in each school?

Well, the recommendations of the task force will be presented to the School Board this week.

Meanwhile this week the Archdiocese of Miami’s Catholic schools are set to open

The Archdiocese of Miami catholic schools serves 30-thousand students. They will be reopening this week on Wednesday for face to face in-class learning.