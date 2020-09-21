Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.
It happened on SW 2nd Avenue near 17th Street.
Arriving officers found an unconscious man who had been shot, he died on the scene.
A witness, who was on vacation in Miami, said he was trying to film the city when the shooting happened.
“I was on the balcony, you know, making a video. I was watching the video that I just did and boom, boom, like it was next to me,” he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police.
