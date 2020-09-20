MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida residents are breaking into Phase 2 as restrictions have been eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel great, we have been waiting for a good four or five months,” said Benioto Camelas.

“You get to have fun, play pool with the boys, watch the game and scream a little bit,” added Alejandro Borrayo.

The Doral Billiards Sports Bar was one of the entertainment venues that is now opened at a 50% capacity.

“There is a big demand. A lot of people are calling,” said Spiro Papagianakis, the co-owner of the billiards joint.

Papagianakis said they have been enforcing the CDC guidelines.

“I think this time around its easier for them to follow the rules. The first time we did have a hard time with people wearing their mask and all that,” he explained.

Over on Ocean Drive, The Palace opened their drag show.

“It feels amazing being back at work. It’s like I missed my family, my girls so much. And we are so happy to be back at work,” said one of the queens.

And the crowd seemed to enjoy the fun too.

“Everyone is responding great, getting great feedback. Everyone is just happy that we are back,” added another queen.

But while Phase 2 has allowed fun to start at movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert, banquet halls and arcades, bars remain closed in Broward and Miami-Dade.

On Saturday, bar owners protested in Fort Lauderdale.

“We would love to see the bars opened,” said Papagianakis. “But given that the curfew is extended, if you open the bars but the curfew is not extended, I don’t see the demand. How it would work?”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is expected to meet next week with bar owners and health officials to discuss if and when bars will reopen.