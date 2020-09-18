MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida politicians elected to Congress, from both sides of the aisle, reacted Friday night to the passing of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87, due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

US Senator Rick Scott said in a tweet:

“Ann and I send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during this time… She was a trailblazer with a distinguished record of service to her country.

US Senator Marco Rubio released the following statement:

“Even though I disagreed with many of Justice Ginsburg’s decisions on the court, I have never doubted her historic impact on the court and our nation,” Rubio said. “Her time as a jurist was defined by her passionate commitment to justice and her first rate intellect. Her life story inspired millions of American women and girls to accept no limits to their dreams. And her famous friendship with the late Justice Scalia serves as a reminder to all of us that Americans with dramatically different views can share a genuine friendship that transcends politics. Jeanette and I have Justice Ginsburg’s family in our prayers. May she Rest In Peace.”

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz had this to say:

“An American giant has left us, yet Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy leaves an indelible, immense mark on American society. Justice Ginsburg helped blaze a pathway for landmark women’s civil rights achievements and her legal mind and bold dissents for the downtrodden and forgotten were respected and revered. With dignity and a sharp mind and wit, she possessed a profound sense of justice that will be impossible to replace on the High Court. She has and will inspire generations of women and girls worldwide to topple gender inequality. Along with millions of Americans, I deeply mourn her loss, and may her memory be a blessing.”

Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell tweeted:

“An unbearable loss. I am truly devastated. RBG changed the game for female empowerment and gender equality. She is an inspiration to me, and her legacy will live on through my daughter and all of our daughters.”

Congresswoman Donna Shalala issued the following statement:

“Tonight, we mourn the loss of an immeasurable life. I had known Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a friend for four decades. She was an extraordinary woman, a brilliant mind, and fierce champion of civil rights whose clarity of vision and voice transformed our country. She smashed every glass ceiling for herself and generations of women who followed after.

“My hope is that the United States Senate can honor her final wish and wait until a new president is installed to nominate her replacement. May her memory be blessing to us all. Rest in peace my friend.”