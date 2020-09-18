FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs police department has responded after a resident captured what he thought was a rough arrest on cellphone video.

Thursday morning, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 11-thousand block of West Sample Road.

Police said when they approached Chris Nobles in the parking lot of the apartment complex he did not comply with officers’ directions to stay in his vehicle.

When they went to arrest him, Nobles resisted and attempted to hit an officer, according to police.

“At that time officers take Nobles to the ground and place him into custody without further incident,” according to a statement from police.

A neighbor recorded the arrest and told the department he had a video of officers using excessive force.

The police said that person, who was initially cooperative, later refused to give them the video and said they needed to speak to his attorney.

“The Coral Springs Police Department immediately reviewed all available reports and body camera video. We also reached out to a local reporter who had a copy of the video which we were able to obtain. After reviewing all of the evidence available at this time there is no violation of law or policy that has been presented,” according to a statement from the department.

The police department said they take any matter seriously, especially ones that claim excessive force.