FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard offloaded more than six tons of cocaine and approximately 5,759 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades on Thursday.

The drugs are worth an estimated $216 million.

The drugs were seized in 12 separate law enforcement cases conducted by two Coast Guard vessels, three U.S. Navy vessels, and two British Royal Navy vessels in both the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea during a two week period from August 27th to September 8th.

