MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Is one Nunn, as in Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn, as good as another? Well, a group of basketball-playing nuns from a South Florida high school has offered to help the Miami Heat during the NBA playoffs, should the team need it.
The nuns from Archbishop Carroll High School sent a video to the Miami Heat showing they can play.
They wanted to let the team that if they are in need of back-up players for the rest of the playoffs, they are more than ready to lend a hand.
“We want to let head coach Erik Spoelstra know that at Archbishop Coleman Carroll, we got some nuns ready to go if you need us,” said one of the sisters.
In the video, the ladies showed their shooting and dunking skills and said they are cheering them on for the rest of the playoffs.
The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final. They lead the series 1-0.
You must log in to post a comment.