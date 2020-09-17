Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has walked back on his order for the Miami-Dade Police Department to enforce evictions.
“In an effort to ensure the limited evictions I directed today are handled correctly, I am issuing a temporary stop order to review the policy,” Gimenez said in a statement. “I have directed the Miami-Dade Police Department to maintain the current eviction moratorium until the review is completed.”
The order would have seen MDPD enforcing judgments and writs in evictions cases, commercial and residential, commenced on or before March 12, 2020.
“We want to ensure that any policy change implemented is fair to both tenants and property owners,” the mayor said.
