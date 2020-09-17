NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:01 PMLove Island
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carlos Gimenez, Evictions, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has walked back on his order for the Miami-Dade Police Department to enforce evictions.

“In an effort to ensure the limited evictions I directed today are handled correctly, I am issuing a temporary stop order to review the policy,” Gimenez said in a statement. “I have directed the Miami-Dade Police Department to maintain the current eviction moratorium until the review is completed.”

The order would have seen MDPD enforcing judgments and writs in evictions cases, commercial and residential, commenced on or before March 12, 2020.

“We want to ensure that any policy change implemented is fair to both tenants and property owners,” the mayor said.

Comments