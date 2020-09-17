MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced the creation of a Social Justice Task Force for his department on Thursday morning.
BSO announced that the Social Justice Task Force will provide a forum for a diverse group of pre-selected task force members to discuss community problems and work with BSO’s Neighborhood Support Team to find solutions.
“I envision this task force being a force for positive change in Broward County,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “We are committed to building partnerships within communities and solving problems while also enhancing transparency, communication and accountability. It’s not a matter of just listening to the community. It’s a matter of being responsive to the community.”
Authorities said the goal of the task force is to encourage mutual listening, learning, and educating in order to collaboratively address community challenges, achieve goals and improve the quality of life for the residents of Broward County.
BSO said the task force held an orientation on Sept. 16th and will begin formal meetings later this year.
