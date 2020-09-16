NEW CBSMIAMI APPDownload The New CBSMiami App Here
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coronavirus pandemic has kept visitors from enjoying the Miami Seaquarium, but it has not kept the Seaquarium’s manatee rescue, rehabilitation and release team from its mission.

Wednesday, a 700+-pound male manatee named “Minnow” was released back into the wild.

Minnow was first rescued near Marathon on March 14 by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with assistance from the Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters.

Minnow suffered severe injuries from a boat propeller, including five broken ribs, and was brought to Miami Seaquarium for treatment. After six months under their constant care, Minnow’s injuries healed to the point he could be released back to the waters where he was found earlier this year.

Good luck Minnow!

 

 

