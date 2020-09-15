MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly carjacking in Miramar late Sunday night.

Gershon Woods has been charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking. The 16-year-old who was with him, identified as Nathaniel Williams, was arrested on charges unrelated to the carjacking, but police said additional charges are pending.

Miramar police said a man was dropping someone off in the 3600 block of Malberry Lane when he was approached by the two teens.

The teens took off in the man’s white Mercedes after he was fatally shot by Woods, according to police.

“It was two, pow, pow, right back to back,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

The man, who asked that he not be identified, said he then heard screams for help.

“He was screaming in pain, it sounded like they were in agony, sounded like they got shot,” he said.

Woods drove the car to Miami Gardens where he left it and fled on foot.

Police were able to track down the car and Woods was taken into custody Monday morning.