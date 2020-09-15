HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway patrol has blocked off the I-95 southbound express lanes near Hallandale Beach Blvd. as they investigate a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to FHP, a 25-year-old driver of a gray Ford was shot in the back.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

FHP did not have a description of the shooter, only that the suspect fled in a black vehicle with a temporary tag.

The cause of the shooting is currently unknown.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.