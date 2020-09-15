TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Federal Lost Wages Assistance Program will be providing financial help to unemployed Floridians for a fourth week.

The Department of Economic Opportunity announced on Monday it has been approved to provide an additional $300 in Lost Wages Assistance benefits for eligible Floridians for the week ending August 22, 2020.

The first three weeks of additional benefits cover the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, the weeks following the cancellation of Congress’ $600 weekly federal pandemic benefits.

Eligible Floridians should expect to receive this additional benefit sometime this week.

The fourth week will be the last week of LWA benefits provided, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Funds for the program come from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Those who receive less than $100 in unemployment benefits do not qualify for the additional assistance.

Floridians do not need to reapply for the benefits.

The “lost wages” benefits arrive the same way as weekly benefits, however, a paper check will be issued if the payment method selected is debit card. The Department of Economic Opportunity highly recommends that recipients select direct deposit as their means of receiving benefits to ensure payments are received as quickly as possible.

The department has additional information on the program here.