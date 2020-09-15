LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The man who police say crashed into a Lauderhill home after hitting other cars, mail boxes and street signs, had a blood alcohol level almost four times the legal limit, according to police.

Roy Render, 62, was in bond court on Tuesday facing 18 counts including DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, careless driving and probation violation.

Prosecutors say Render’s blood alcohol level was .315 percent, which is almost four times the legal limit, at the time of the crash. The blood alcohol limit in Florida to legally operate a vehicle is .08-percent.

The crash, which was captured on surveillance video, took place Sunday.

Police say Render slammed into Rebecca Goldston’s home, after he hit five other cars, two mail boxes and several street signs.

Fortunately, Goldston and her six children were not home at the time but her house was significantly damaged.

Prosecutors say Render has a long rap sheet including priors for grand theft, armed burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and cocaine possession.

For now, Render was ordered held no bond due to the probation violation charge. If Render is released on bond later, he will have to wear an ankle monitor and will not be allowed to drive.