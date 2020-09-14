Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police need help finding 17-year-old Kaspar Ali Moros Rigau.
The teen was last seen leaving Citrus Health Network in Hialeah at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black slides.
Rigau is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs around 144 pounds. He has brown eyes and curly black hair.
He also has a chest tattoo that says “Zoe.”
If you have information on his whereabouts, call Hialeah PD at (305) 687-2525.
