MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police need help finding 17-year-old Kaspar Ali Moros Rigau.

The teen was last seen leaving Citrus Health Network in Hialeah at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black slides.

Kaspar Ali Moros Rigau (Source: Hialeah Police Department)

Rigau is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs around 144 pounds. He has brown eyes and curly black hair.

He also has a chest tattoo that says “Zoe.”

If you have information on his whereabouts, call Hialeah PD at (305) 687-2525.

