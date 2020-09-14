Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Doral is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 swab testing for its residents, ages four and up, for a limited time.
The testing is being done at the Doral Police Training & Community Center at 3719 NW 97th Avenue, next to Millenia Atlantic University.
Testing will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those wanting to be tested must provide proof of Doral residency.
Testing is by appointment only and those appointments are limited. Click Here to make an appointment.
