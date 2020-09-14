MIAMI (CBSMiami) – West Miami police say a shoplifter with a stun gun targeted a Publix supermarket twice in the past three months.

The latest time was last Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., and police are concerned that he could do it again and someone will get hurt.

Cell phone video captured the mask-wearing thief leaving the store, at 1500 SW 57h Avenue, with two bags One was stolen meat and laundry detergent.

On cell phone video, you can hear a Publix employee warning the man, “Put it back, put it back, the police are going to be on your (expletive).”

West Miami police Major Pete Delgado told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench they were alarmed by what they saw.

“Actually I am very surprised that we see something like this in this area. This is very aggressive and blatant. When people approach him about the items he takes, he pulls his shirt up and shows them that he has a stun gun. I would describe him as a white Latin male in his 20s with the thin build who wears black clothing. I would like to get this video out there because he has probably done this at other places and we know that three months ago he also victimized the same Publix supermarket. I’m very concerned because someone could get hurt in the future,” he said.

After walking out of the store, the masked thief got on a bicycle and pedaled north.

CBS4 showed the video to several customers at the store – none recognized him.

“This man is not right. He’s not right in the head. Something is wrong with him. I feel scared and I am afraid, I come to this Publix all the time,” said Lizette Fagundo.

Anyone who has seen him should call West Miami police at (305) 266-0530.