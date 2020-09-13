Comments
It was 25 years ago that 9-year-old Jimmy Ryce was abducted in the Redland, and murdered.
His legacy lives on through the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.
This week’s edition of Facing South Florida focused on the nonprofit created by Jimmy’s parents, Don and Claudine, which provides bloodhounds at no charge to police departments worldwide to help find missing adults and children.
CBS4 spoke with Jimmy’s dad about his son, and how residents can keep the center going.
