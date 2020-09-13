Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after 7 p.m. Saturday near 1950 NE 49th Street.
There is a Walmart nearby, but officials clarified the shooting didn’t happen there.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
If you have any information that can help with this investigation, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.