MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Nineteen became Tropical Storm Sally on Saturday afternoon, as it continued to soak South Florida.

Sally is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by later Saturday or by Sunday and eventually become a Category 1 hurricane.

With the 2 p.m. Saturday advisory, Sally was about 40 miles south southeast of Naples. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west at 7 mph.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles south and southeast of the center, just to the south of the Florida Keys.

Sally is expected to bring heavy rain and possible flooding across South Florida this weekend.

Forecasters also expect strong wind gusts for our area.

Sally is expected to produce through Tuesday rainfall of 3 to 6 inches with localized amounts of 8 inches along the Gulf Coast from the Florida Peninsula to southeast Louisiana and 2 to 4 inches farther inland over far southern Alabama, Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.

This is expected to be a slow-moving system that will likely continue to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flooding near the central Gulf Coast through the middle of next week. Flash, urban and rapid onset flooding along small streams and minor to isolated moderate flooding on rivers is likely.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph and was 645 miles southeast of Bermuda, where a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect. Forecasters said Paulette would become a hurricane later Saturday and drop up to 6 inches of rain on the territory through Monday.

Tropical Storm Rene was weaker with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph and was 1,300 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Forecasters said Rene wasn’t expected to strengthen and did not pose any threat to land.

