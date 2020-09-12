MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade countywide curfew that was originally set for 10 pm. to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has been extended to 11 p.m.

Also, some competitive sports are being allowed under an emergency order signed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez.

“Allowing people to get out into the fresh air is good for the health of both our residents and our local businesses,” Mayor Gimenez said. “Led by science every step of the way, we have seen dramatic improvements in the health of our residents in Miami-Dade County.”

County officials said Emergency Order 29-20, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, restates rules for operations of parks and other recreational spaces, boats, and golf courses.

Officials said parks will stay open until 10 p.m. and permits limited competitive play.

Organized inter-team sports and league games will still be prohibited.

The order also provides standards for tour boats and other non-fishing charter vessels and sets revised maximum occupancy standards for vessels larger than 36 feet.

Additionally, the order permits the operation of outdoor amusement and outdoor recreational facilities, with restrictions.