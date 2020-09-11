MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Our region could be in for a soggy weekend due to a tropical disturbance approaching South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says a system near the Bahamas could become a tropical depression Friday night as it approaches our area but is more likely to become a depression over the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

On Friday afternoon the tropical disturbance continued to become better organized.

The system could become Tropical Depression 19 by Saturday, forecaster said.

CBS4’s meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says, “The disturbance has a medium potential of development in the next 48 hours & a high potential of becoming a Depression over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, it will bring us heavy rain and possible flooding across South Florida this weekend.”

Forecasters also expect the possibility of strong wind gusts for our area over the weekend.

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook has been issued for the disturbance near the Bahamas. This system could become a tropical depression tonight near South Florida, but is more likely to become a depression over the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/EHms9tTQUg — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2020

