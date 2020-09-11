MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every year in Hialeah, a ceremony is held to remember the events of September 11, 2001.

Flanked by first responders Mayor Carlos Hernandez addressed those gathered Friday morning.

“I’m honored to be united with our first responders to remember that sad but important day in the history of our country,” he said.

They all paid tribute to those that sacrificed and lost their lives 19 years ago to the day.

Hours earlier in Pembroke Pines a similar ceremony at 8:46 a.m., the time marked with a moment of silence, the exact time the first plane flew into the World Trade Center.

“We must keep them and their families in our thoughts and prayers and pledge to never forget the evils of that tragic day,” said US Congresswomen Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

She addressed the small gathering along with those watching the ceremony virtually.

While the sacrifices are remembered, others like Pembroke Pines Fireman Captain and Chaplain Vincent Scardino recalled the outpouring of support that followed.

“When reflecting on 9/11 and the tragic events I’m encouraged not because of the event itself, but the outcome of humanity afterward,” he said.

Something that is still evident today as the ceremony in Hialeah also marks the start of a 10-day campaign where PPEs will be distributed to 115 local hospitals and care homes.

“We’re coming together as a community that will deliver 850,000 items of PPE, we’re grateful you endured,” said Rhonda Shearer, founder of CutRedTape4Heroes.org, the organization working with the city to distribute the items.

For Shearer, it’s a way of returning the favor after the country came together to help New York City 19 years ago.

A day we will never forget.