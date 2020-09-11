Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a newborn baby in northwest Miami-Dade Friday.
The crash, involving a minivan and a car, occurred at around 7 p.m. near NW 159TH ST and NW 2nd Avenue.
The infant had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not make it.
Two other children were also taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
It is not clear if anyone else was injured.
Police had cordoned off the area while the investigation continued.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
You must log in to post a comment.