NORTH FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A 27-year-old North Fort Myers woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by an alligator.

The woman was trimming trees near a lake Thursday morning when the 10-foot gator ambushed her, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Rescue workers transported the woman to a Fort Myers hospital, where she was treated for injuries to both legs. She was listed as stable.

The FWC contracted a nuisance alligator trapper to capture the animal alive and take it to an alligator farm.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

