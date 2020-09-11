Comments
NORTH FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A 27-year-old North Fort Myers woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by an alligator.
The woman was trimming trees near a lake Thursday morning when the 10-foot gator ambushed her, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Rescue workers transported the woman to a Fort Myers hospital, where she was treated for injuries to both legs. She was listed as stable.
The FWC contracted a nuisance alligator trapper to capture the animal alive and take it to an alligator farm.
Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.
