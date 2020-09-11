Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen Haitian migrants were taken into custody after they came ashore on Hillsboro Beach early Friday.
The migrants arrived by boat which landed in the 1000 block of Hillsboro Beach.
Hillsboro Beach police said their officers watched them land and then with the assistance of Broward sheriff’s deputies were quickly able to apprehend 10 of them. Three more were discovered later.
All of the migrants were then turned over to US Customs and Border Protection.
