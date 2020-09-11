REMEMBERING 9/11Special Coverage from CBS New York
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haitian Migrants, Hillsboro Beach, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen Haitian migrants were taken into custody after they came ashore on Hillsboro Beach early Friday.

The migrants arrived by boat which landed in the 1000 block of Hillsboro Beach.

Hillsboro Beach police said their officers watched them land and then with the assistance of Broward sheriff’s deputies were quickly able to apprehend 10 of them. Three more were discovered later.

All of the migrants were then turned over to US Customs and Border Protection.

Comments