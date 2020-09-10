  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A federal judge has signed off on the dismissal of a potential class-action lawsuit that contended the University of Florida should be required to refund tuition and fees to students after closing its campus in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiff Dylan Egleston filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Aug. 31, prompting U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor to close the case.

The lawsuit, filed in March, alleged breach of contract and “unjust enrichment” by the university after students were forced to take online classes to finish the spring semester.

It was filed on behalf of Egleston and other spring semester students and said, in part, that Egleston enrolled at the school “to earn a degree that included the service of taking courses at the campus with live teacher interaction.”

The notice of voluntary dismissal did not explain the reasons for dropping the case.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

