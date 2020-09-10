SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Two men were hospitalized on Thursday after a fight inside a vehicle ended with one man shot and another stabbed in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the two unidentified men were in a vehicle at 11503 Quail Roost Drive.

There was a violent dispute that ended in bloodshed.

Police say one man shot the other but the gunshot victim also fought back and stabbed the man with the gun.

One man claimed he was being robbed by the other man but police don’t know which guy is the suspect and which is the victim.

One man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center and the other was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Both men, police said, were in stable condition.