MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Lewis Morgan scored twice in the first half to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Morgan opened the scoring for Miami (2-6-2 ) in the 28th minute.

Eric Remedi countered for Atlanta (3-5-2) in the 33rd, but Morgan connected again in the 38th. M

Miami goalkeeper Lewis Morgan held off Atlanta in the second half.

The game was played in Fort Lauderdale, but no fans attended the game due to coronavirus restrictions.

Recently, Inter Miami signed international soccer star, French national, midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Matuidi is a new arrival from Italy’s premier Serie A team, Juventus. He also helped win the World Cup for France in 2018.

